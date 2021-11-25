Watch | Dangerous sinkholes form around receding Dead Sea

25 November 2021 13:02 IST

A video on how sinkholes have formed around the Dead Sea

Thousands of sinkholes have formed around the Dead Sea, the landlocked salt lake between Israel and Jordan.

The Dead Sea has lost a third of its surface area since 1960. It has been receding by about a metre every year. The receding of the Dead Sea has caused thousands of sinkholes to form around its shores.

