Watch | COP28: What are the key outcomes expected?

The Hindu’s Jacob Koshy reports from Dubai on the Global Stocktake, and more

December 08, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The 28th annual Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is taking place in Dubai. The Global Stocktake is at the center stage of the agenda this year.

The global stocktake is a periodic review by countries to control greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and transition their fossil-fuel-dependent energy systems to renewable sources. A synthesis report containing key recommendations was published in September of this year.

Demonstrators hold a sign reading “end fossil fuels” at the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Demonstrators hold a sign reading “end fossil fuels” at the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates | Photo Credit: AP

The Hindu’s Jacob Koshy reports from Dubai on the key outcomes, and more.

Read: Global Stocktake draft calls for phasing out fossil fuels

Reporting: Jacob Koshy

Production: Shikha Kumari

