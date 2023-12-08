Watch | COP28: What are the key outcomes expected?

December 08, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST

The 28th annual Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is taking place in Dubai. The Global Stocktake is at the center stage of the agenda this year.

The global stocktake is a periodic review by countries to control greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and transition their fossil-fuel-dependent energy systems to renewable sources. A synthesis report containing key recommendations was published in September of this year.

The Hindu’s Jacob Koshy reports from Dubai on the key outcomes, and more.

Reporting: Jacob Koshy

Production: Shikha Kumari