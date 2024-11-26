 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Watch: Climate finance | Empty promises at COP29?

Watch: Climate finance | Empty promises at COP29?

In this week’s episode, we’ll take a look at the outcome of the 2024 Climate Conference of Parties which was held in Baku, Azerbaijan, and the recent spate of storms that hit the Philippines

Published - November 26, 2024 10:43 pm IST

Priyali Prakash

2024’s biggest climate conference, COP29, spilt over into an extra day on Saturday, a day after its scheduled concluding date. This was because the participating countries were not happy with 250 billion US dollars a year promised by 2035 by rich countries in the draft text of the new finance deal. This money is meant to help vulnerable countries deal with global warming and transition to cleaner energy. The draft text was published on Friday.

On Saturday, the associated press reported that rich nations proposed raising the offer from 250 billion USD to 300 billion USD, which is still lower than what has been demanded. There was no official confirmation of this until Saturday evening.

Published - November 26, 2024 10:43 pm IST

Related Topics

climate change / global warming / environmental pollution

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.