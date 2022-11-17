Watch | Business Matters: What is different about this year’s climate conference? 

November 17, 2022 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST

Do we need a climate conference every year? After all, commitments to meeting targets are made in terms of decades and not specific dates that fall within a year. For example, last year India committed to going net-zero emissions by 2070.

But, the problem is so urgent, threatening livelihoods and lives, that an annual reminder we are all teetering on the edge is necessary. The pandemic and the war in Ukraine have made the world’s move away from fossil fuels even more difficult.

Here’s some climate context; countries recognised at the Conference Of Parties (COP) in 2015 that it is necessary to cap the increase in average global temperatures at 2 degrees Celcius, but preferably below 1.5 deg C compared with pre-industrial levels, ie prior to 1900. Many estimates have us know that we will reach that level of global warming any time starting 2032 or thereabouts.

What happens if the earth warms at an alarming rate? The topic is too vast for one conversation. But here’s a short take: uncontrolled warming would mean the losses of all sorts – environmental, economic, social, emotional. But just to take one small example – coral reefs in oceans would all be gone if if we exceed 2 deg C warming. The reefs stem – literally – stem the tides, prevent coastal erosion, and support about 25% of marine life despite occupying less than 1% of the ocean bed.

What is the difference between the COP27 and other meets? What is India’s stand on emissions?

