Watch | Billions of Brood X cicadas emerge in U.S. after 17 years underground

03 June 2021 12:00 IST

A video on Brood X cicadas that are emerging across 16 states in America after 17 years underground

Every 17 years, parts of the central, eastern, and southern U.S. see a massive emergence of "periodical" cicadas. Cicadas are insects belonging to the family Cicadidae in the order Hemiptera.

America is the only place in the world that has periodic cicadas that stay underground for years. There are at least 15 separate cycles, or "broods," of periodic cicadas in the U.S. Some emerge every 17 years, while others come out every 13 years.

This time the cicadas are emerging across 16 states in America, including New York, Kentucky, Virginia and the District of Columbia. There can be as many as 1.5 million cicadas per acre, which brings the brood population into the trillions.

