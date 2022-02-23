Environment

Watch | Are koalas going extinct?

On 11th February 2022, the Australian government declared the koala an ‘endangered’ species.

The ‘endangered’ status is one of the highest levels of mortality for a species, and is just below critically endangered and extinct. Earlier, the koala had been recognised as a ‘vulnerable’ species.

The decline in its numbers is due to land clearing and bushfires, which have been shrinking the koalas’ habitat.


