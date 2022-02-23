Watch | Are koalas going extinct?

February 23, 2022

A video on koalas in Australia, which have been declared an ‘endangered’ species

On 11th February 2022, the Australian government declared the koala an ‘endangered’ species. The ‘endangered’ status is one of the highest levels of mortality for a species, and is just below critically endangered and extinct. Earlier, the koala had been recognised as a ‘vulnerable’ species. The decline in its numbers is due to land clearing and bushfires, which have been shrinking the koalas’ habitat.



