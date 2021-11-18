Watch | All-female force conserve Western Ghats

18 November 2021 12:25 IST

A video on an all-female rainforest force in Kerala conserving the Western Ghats

The Western Ghats are one of the world's biodiversity hotspots. But this region has been facing the brunt of deforestation and climate change, for the last few decades.

An all-female rainforest force in Kerala is battling to protect one of the region's last enclaves of biodiversity. At Gurukula Botanical Sanctuary in Periya, a group of 27 women act as guardians of the rare ferns, tree-hugging mosses and thousands of other plants that may otherwise be lost forever.

