Watch | All about Ramsar sites

A video on the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, an intergovernmental treaty for the conservation and wise use of wetlands

A Ramsar Site is a wetland site designated to be of international importance. These wetlands are protected under strict guidelines of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands.

The Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, also known as the Convention on Wetlands, is an intergovernmental treaty for the conservation and wise use of wetlands.

The convention, signed in 1971 by UNESCO in the Iranian city of Ramsar, is one of the oldest inter-governmental accords for preserving the ecological character of wetlands.

Over 170 countries are now party to the Ramsar Convention. There are over 2,400 Ramsar Sites around the world covering over 2.5 million square kilometres.