Watch | All about hydroponics

18 December 2020 11:22 IST

A video explaining the hydroponic method of growing plants and it's benefits

Hydroponics is a method of growing plants, usually crops, without soil.

In this method, the crops/plants are grown on water, rich in essential nutrients.

According to studies, plants grown hydroponically grow faster and healthier than plants in the soil since they are being provided with required nutrients directly to their roots through the water.

