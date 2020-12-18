Environment

Watch | All about hydroponics

Hydroponics is a method of growing plants, usually crops, without soil.

In this method, the crops/plants are grown on water, rich in essential nutrients.

According to studies, plants grown hydroponically grow faster and healthier than plants in the soil since they are being provided with required nutrients directly to their roots through the water.

Related Articles

Printable version | Dec 18, 2020 11:40:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/energy-and-environment/watch-all-about-hydroponics/article33361466.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY