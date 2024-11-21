 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Volcano erupts in Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula for seventh time in a year

Iceland’s meteorological office said the eruption occurred at 11:14 pm on November 20, creating a fissure around 3 km long

Updated - November 21, 2024 02:56 pm IST - GRINDAVIK (Iceland)

AP
A view of the latest volcanic eruption in Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, on November 20, 2024.

A view of the latest volcanic eruption in Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, on November 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

A volcano erupted with lava spewing from a fissure on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland on Wednesday evening (November 20, 2024.) It was its seventh eruption since December.

Iceland’s meteorological office that monitors seismic activity said the Wednesday’s (November 20, 2024) eruption occurred at 11:14 p.m. creating a fissure around 3 km (1.8 miles) long, but estimated that the eruption is considerably smaller than the previous eruption in August.

A view of the latest volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, on November 20, 2024.

A view of the latest volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, on November 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

While the eruption poses no threat to aviation, authorities are warning of gas across parts of the peninsula, including the nearby town of Grindavik.

The repeated volcanic eruptions close to Grindavík, a town of 3,800 people about 50 km (30 miles) southwest of the capital, Reykjavik, have damaged infrastructure and property and forced many residents to relocate to guarantee their safety. Authorities say the town is not threatened further by this latest eruption.

Published - November 21, 2024 12:24 pm IST

Related Topics

volcanic eruption / Iceland / World / natural disasters

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.