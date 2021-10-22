Vizag zoo to host art competition on International Day of Climate Action on October 24

The theme of the competition is ‘Regard Before You Discard’ — Best Out Of Waste

Extreme weather patterns and recent reports of natural disasters make it clear: climate change is here to stay. To address this, October 24 is being observed as the International Day of Climate Action across the globe.

On the day, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam, will be organising an art competition for school and college students. The theme of the competition is ‘Regard Before You Discard’ — Best Out Of Waste.

“With the growing increase in household and industrial waste, we now require an innovative approach. Recycling can result in products that can be reused,” says IGZP curator Nandani Salaria. She adds, “Rather than dumping waste into landfills, innovative ideas can be put together to create something new and useful. The competition is a platform to foster such ideas in young minds.”

The competition will be for the following categories: Classes I to V (Category 1), Classes VI to X (Category 2) and intermediate and above (Category 3).

Professor AJ Solomon Raju, HOD, Department of Environment, Andhra University and professor P Sunita, Department of Meteorology And Oceanography, Andhra University will be participating as speakers in a seminar to elaborate on the topic of Climate change, and its effect on the environment and ocean.

Registration for the event is free of cost. Participants will be given an hour to show their creativity in upcycling waste like tetra packs, bottles, newspapers, old utensils or items that otherwise would be thrown away. Entries will be judged on creativity, utilisation of resources, design and overall presentation.

The competition will be held at the Bioscope in Indira Gandhi Zoological Park from 10 am to 11 am on October 24.