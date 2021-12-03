Visakhapatnam zoo welcomes new animals

Himalayan goral, Bengal fox and a male nilgai arrived earlier this week as part of an animal exchange programme with National Zoological Park in New Delhi

After a long gap, the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) welcomed three new animals earlier this week as part of its animal exchange programme with National Zoological Park (NZP) in New Delhi. The Himalayan goral and Bengal fox are the new species that have arrived. Incidentally, the Himalayan goral is listed as ‘Near Threatened’ by IUCN due to habitat loss and hunt for its meat.

Additionally, a male nilgai (Indian antelope) has been brought to pair with the female nilgai at the zoo for breeding.

“The animals are doing well. All the basic needs of the animals are being met,” said Zoo Curator Nandani Salaria.

The newly brought animals are kept in the quarantine facility of the zoo as per the regular procedure. After meeting the requirements mentioned in the animal exchange procedure, they will be released into their respective enclosures. Following the quarantine period, IGZP will announce the date from when visitors will be able to see the new entrants at Visakhapatnam zoo.

This animal exchange programme was approved by Central Zoo Authority in April 2021. However, due to the second wave of COVID-19 and monsoons followed by recurring cyclones, there was a delay in the transportation of these animals.

This exchange is being executed in two phases. IGZP will be getting one more hippopotamus from NZP, New Delhi. The remaining species, which are yet to be received are six pairs of sangai, two pairs of white ibis, one pair of silver pheasant, kalij pheasants (one male and two females), and one pair of swamp deer.

In exchange, Visakhapatnam zoo will spare two wild dogs, one striped hyena, one sacred baboon and 15 star tortoises to NZP.

The remaining species will be brought in the month of February 2022, after the threat of avian influenza fades away.

(The zoo will remain closed till December 5 in view of the Cyclone Jawad)