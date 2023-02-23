Visakhapatnam among the top three districts in Andhra Pradesh in Great Backyard Bird Count

February 23, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST

Armed with binoculars and cameras, birders and Nature enthusiasts across Andhra Pradesh joined in a global initiative to document bird species in their neighbourhood during the recently held Great Backyard Bird Count. The annual citizen-science project saw people from all age groups with experienced birders head to some natural habitats in the region to identify as many birds as they could.

East Godavari, Visakhapatnam and Chittoor emerged as the top three districts in Andhra Pradesh to record the maximum number of species in this year’s Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC). Andhra Pradesh was in the eighth spot among States in India in the GBBC with 1,775 birds of 313 species, covering 13 districts with 491 hotpots.

A total of 179 species were recorded from 83 hotspots from Visakhapatnam during the GBBC this year. From the district, major contributors this year are Janardhan Uppada, Pinto Paul Joshi, Prem Swaroop and Ashok Kolluru, Vivek Rathod and Yagnapathy Adari.

Apart from regular sightings, the brown crake was found at Podugupalem, which is possibly the first record of the species in Visakhapatnam district. Sanderlings were found at Meghadrigedda downstream while migratory species like gulls, ruddy shelducks, pochards, great crested grebes, ibis and bittern’s sandpipers kept the birders busy.

“We did beat last year’s records and we are still continuously increasing the species count as well as checklists too. Some species still need confirmation; so exact data will be higher,” says Janardhan Uppada, a seasoned birder.

The Loten’s sunbird, fulvous-breasted woodpecker, common snipe, Asian emerald dove, black-napped oriole, orange-breasted green pigeon were some of the species that grabbed the attention of the participants of GBBC.

A group of 10 regular birdwatchers made checklists with other participants covering places such as Kambalakonda Eco Park, Andhra University (South campus) and Meghadrigedda. Andhra Pradesh Forest Department along with city-based organisation Wildlife Conservation Through Research and Education (WCTRE) collaborated with Bird Count India and coordinated the event in the district.

“The experience was wonderful for the children. They have started observing more birds after the trek during the GBBC. Now, they are on the lookout for birds more consciously,” says Gayathri Sreeramaneni, who participated with the children at Kambalakonda.

Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) India is the Indian implementation of the global Great Backyard Bird Count. Birders in India have participated in the GBBC since the event went worldwide in 2013. The data is collated at eBird, a global online platform, to document and maintain observations of birds.

“These annual data of bird populations provide crucial information on a variety of important questions, including the distribution of species across the country, how they are affected due to habitat and weather changes, and whether populations and distributions might be changing from year to year,” says Yagnapathy.

