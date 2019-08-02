Urban Kisaan brings commercial soil-less farming to Visakhapatnam

As soon as you enter the office of Urban Kisaan in MVP Colony, you are swamped by the greenery and the sound of flowing water. The Hyderabad-based startup, Urban Kisaan, specialises in soil-less gardening also known as hydroponics that is particularly popular in urban centres as it allows people to grow fresh vegetables even if they don’t have a garden.

The fresh palak, methi and gongura shrubs at their office make a compelling case of why one should consider trying farming at home. The objective of hydroponic farming is to cultivate vegetables with minimal use of soil and water.

Urban Kisaan has come lately to Visakhapatnam. It provides the infrastructure to grow plants at home. The base model has three hydroponic channels in tiers on a metal stand. Above them, there are six plants growing in plastic nets that allows the roots to reach to the water in the channels below them. The water is circulated into in the channels through a 20 litre-reservoir tank. The water is mixed with a nutrient solution for maintaining its acidic content.

Set up the plants and channels in an area that gets eight to 10 hours of sunlight

Check pH/EC values once in three days

Ensure that reservoir tank is sealed; flush the tank every three months

Top up the tank with water and add nutrient each week

The kit needs to be placed where plants get eight to 10 hours of sunlight. Depending on the plant and climatic conditions, you get the yield once in two weeks. For instance each plant of palak gives a yield of 250 grams once in two weeks. They are also prototyping a set-up where plants can be grown in artificial light. Any numner of leafy vegetables can be cultivated. Basil, Bok choy , lettuce , parsley, kale, spinach, sorrel leaves, coriander, mint, and fenugreek are some that have done well with hydroponics.

The kit comprises two bottles of nutrient solution, a digital pH scale (to determine the pH balance of the water-based solution) and an electrical conductivity metre. There are instructions on how to set up and dismantle the structure. The smallest set-up which can hold 18 plants costs around ₹10,000.

Urban Kisaan has managed to sell about 10 kits in July. Says its CEO Vihari Kanukollu, “In coming months, we plan to set up a farm in Visakhapatnam where people can harvest vegetables before purchasing them.” Urban Kisaan has expanded its operations to Bengaluru as well.

Saras Chandra, learnt about hydroponics after a YouTube algorithm guided him towards hydroponic videos while he was searching for gardening tips. He is now growing 24 varieties of plants using this technique in his balcony. “I was fascinated with the technology. I now grow palak, methi and gongura. Over the last two weeks, he has harvested palak twice. So taken is Saras with his success in growing his own food that he has left his full time job at a bank to explore business opportunities in hydroponic farming.

The Urban Kisaan technology also flourishes on the rooftop of Karuna Shree, a city based lawyer. She says, “My terrace not only looks green but also gives me fresh vegetables.” According to her, the set up is sturdy and can easily endure few days of heavy rainfall.