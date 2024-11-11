 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

United Nations climate negotiations through the years to COP29: Timeline

This year’s U.N. climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, marks the world’s 29th leadership gathering to confront global warming since the first “Conference of the Parties” in 1995.

Updated - November 11, 2024 01:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
People pose near a sign outside the venue for the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan.

People pose near a sign outside the venue for the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan. | Photo Credit: AP

COP29, termed the “climate finance COP,” has one major objective: establishing a concrete financial commitment from developed countries to support climate action in developing nations. As the United Nations climate talks begin in Baku, the primary debate centers on who will provide funding and, more crucially, how much is needed.

Climate experts worry about Donald Trump’s re-election impact

Developing nations face mounting expenses due to climate-driven issues like extreme heat, floods, droughts, and storms, costs they cannot bear alone. Experts and numerous reports estimate that addressing these issues will require trillions of dollars. The financing in question covers three key areas: aiding the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy, supporting adaptation to climate impacts, and compensating vulnerable nations for climate-related damages.

India to focus on climate finance, accountability, protection for vulnerable communities at COP29

However, discussions are likely to be tense following the re-election of former U.S. President Donald Trump, a vocal climate change skeptic whose campaign pledged a second withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.

While the current U.S. delegation is under the Biden administration, Trump’s re-election casts uncertainty over future U.S. climate commitments, putting funding pledges in question and complicating an already challenging negotiation.

Published - November 11, 2024 12:21 pm IST

Related Topics

Copenhagen (climate) / climate change / United Nations (climate change) / United Nations

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.