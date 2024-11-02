UN COP16 nature summit creates permanent body for Indigenous peoples

Countries at the United Nations (U.N.) COP16 summit on nature in Colombia on Friday (November 1, 2024) approved a measure to create a permanent body for Indigenous peoples to consult on United Nations decisions on nature conservation.

ADVERTISEMENT

World lags on 2030 nature goals headed into UN COP16 talks

The consultative body is considered a breakthrough in recognising the role that Indigenous peoples play in conserving nature globally, including some of the most biodiverse areas of the planet, according to Indigenous and environmental advocates.

Nearly 200 countries convened in the city of Cali, aiming to implement the 2022 Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework agreement, which aims to halt the rapid decline of nature by 2030.

Leaders urge world to pay up to save nature as COP16 talks open

The consultative body, which will also extend to local communities, will help incorporate traditional knowledge and practices into conservation efforts.

Countries also agreed to adopt a measure that recognises the role of people of African descent in caring for nature, which COP16 host Colombia said would grant such communities easier access to resources to fund their biodiversity projects and participate in global environmental discussions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.