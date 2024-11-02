ADVERTISEMENT

UN COP16 nature summit creates permanent body for Indigenous peoples

Updated - November 02, 2024 03:30 pm IST - CALI (Colombia)

Nearly 200 countries convened in the city of Cali, aiming to implement the 2022 Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework agreement

PTI

Members of indigenous communities from several countries react after a subsidiary body representing them in the Convention on Biological Diversity was adopted during the last plenary session of the COP16 Summit in Cali, Colombia, on November 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Countries at the United Nations (U.N.) COP16 summit on nature in Colombia on Friday (November 1, 2024) approved a measure to create a permanent body for Indigenous peoples to consult on United Nations decisions on nature conservation.

ADVERTISEMENT

World lags on 2030 nature goals headed into UN COP16 talks

The consultative body is considered a breakthrough in recognising the role that Indigenous peoples play in conserving nature globally, including some of the most biodiverse areas of the planet, according to Indigenous and environmental advocates.

Nearly 200 countries convened in the city of Cali, aiming to implement the 2022 Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework agreement, which aims to halt the rapid decline of nature by 2030.

Leaders urge world to pay up to save nature as COP16 talks open

The consultative body, which will also extend to local communities, will help incorporate traditional knowledge and practices into conservation efforts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Countries also agreed to adopt a measure that recognises the role of people of African descent in caring for nature, which COP16 host Colombia said would grant such communities easier access to resources to fund their biodiversity projects and participate in global environmental discussions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US