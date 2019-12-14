UN climate talks in limbo as rifts among countries remain

Countries remain deadlocked in talks over combating climate change as UN talks drag on beyond the official deadline.
Officials from almost 200 countries met early on December 14 to examine new texts drafted overnight.
Many nations and observers said the latest versions risked backtracking on existing commitments made in the 2015 Paris climate accord and didn’t reflect the urgent warnings from scientists that greenhouse gas emissions need to fall sharply, and soon.
Chile’s environment minister, Carolina Schmidt, who is chairing the two-week talks in Madrid, urged countries to recognize the “overall balance” of the latest drafts and called on officials to “show the outside world that we deliver, that multilateralism works.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.