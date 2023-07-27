U.N. chief Antonio Guterres warns Earth in ‘era of global boiling’

July 27, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated July 28, 2023 03:03 am IST - United Nations

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres on July 27 pleaded for immediate radical action on climate change, saying that record-shattering July temperatures show Earth has passed from a warming phase into an “era of global boiling.”

Speaking in New York, the secretary-general described the intense heat across the Northern Hemisphere as a “cruel summer.”

“For the entire planet, it is a disaster,” he said, noting that “short of a mini-Ice Age over the next days, July 2023 will shatter records across the board.”

“Climate change is here. It is terrifying. And it is just the beginning. The era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived.”

The extreme impacts of climate change have been in line with scientists’ “predictions and repeated warnings,” Guterres said, adding that the “only surprise is the speed of the change.”

In the face of “tragic” consequences, he repeated his call for swift and far-reaching action, taking aim once again at the fossil fuel sector.

“The air is unbreathable. The heat is unbearable. And the level of fossil fuel profits and climate inaction is unacceptable,” said the former Portuguese prime minister.

“Leaders must lead,” he said. “No more hesitancy. No more excuses. No more waiting for others to move first.”

Ahead of the Climate Ambition Summit he is set to host in September, Guterres called on developed countries to commit to achieving carbon neutrality as close to 2040 as possible, and for emerging economies as close as possible to 2050.

The “destruction” unleashed by humanity “must not inspire despair, but action,” he said, warning that to prevent the worst outcomes humanity “must turn a year of burning heat into a year of burning ambition.”

UN says July to be hottest month ever recorded

Earlier, U.N. and European Union monitors said that July is set to be the hottest month in recorded history and likely “unprecedented” for thousands of years, warning that this was a taste of the world’s climate future.

Searing heat intensified by global warming has baked parts of Europe, Asia and North America this month, combining with wildfires that have scorched across Canada and parts of southern Europe.

With the first three weeks of July already registering global average temperatures above any comparative period, the World Meteorological Organization and Europe’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said it is “extremely likely that July 2023 will be the hottest July and also the hottest month on record”.

Carlo Buontempo, Director of C3S, said the temperatures in the period had been “remarkable” in records going back to the 1940s, with an anomaly so large that scientists are confident the record has been shattered even before the month ends.

Beyond these official records, he said proxy data records for the climate record -- like tree rings, ice cores -- suggests the temperatures seen in the period could be “unprecedented in our history in the last few thousand years,” he said.

Possibly even longer “on the order of 100,000 years” he said.

About 1.2 degrees Celsius of global warming since the late 1800s, driven by the burning of fossil fuels, has made heatwaves in general hotter, longer and more frequent, as well as intensifying other weather extremes like storms and floods.

