UN, Britain say global climate summit set for December 12

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly, in New York. File | Photo Credit: Reuters
AFP United Nations 24 September 2020 03:34 IST
Updated: 24 September 2020 03:34 IST

“The answer to our existential crisis is swift, decisive, scaled up action and solidarity among nations,” said Antonio Guterres.

The United Nations and Britain announced Wednesday they will co-host a global climate summit on December 12, the fifth anniversary of the landmark Paris Agreement.

“The answer to our existential crisis is swift, decisive, scaled up action and solidarity among nations,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

