Two species of flower flies reported for the first time in Kerala

Researchers of the Shadpada Entomology Research Lab of Christ College, Irinjalakuda, make the discovery

Updated - July 20, 2024 01:44 am IST

Published - July 19, 2024 09:11 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Mesembrius quadrivittatus

Mesembrius quadrivittatus | Photo Credit: SPL

Researchers of the Shadpada Entomology Research Lab (SERL) of Christ College, Irinjalakuda, have reported two species of flower flies for the first time from Kerala.

Mesembrius bengalensis and M. quadrivittatus have been discovered from the Kole wetlands and Vilagan Kunnu hillocks of Thrissur district by Athul Sankar C., a research scholar at SERL; Bijoy C., Assistant Professor, Christ College (Autonomous), Irinjalakuda; and Shaji E.M., Associate Professor, K.K.T.M Government College, Pullut.

Visitors of flowers

Mesembrius bengalensis

Mesembrius bengalensis | Photo Credit: SPL

Flower flies belong to the family Syrphidae of order Diptera and are commonly called flower files because they are frequent visitors of flowers like many bees and wasps. They are flies that evolved to mimic bees or wasps to escape from their predators, explains Dr. Bijoy.

Flower flies are important pollinators. Larvae of these flies are excellent biological control agents and nutrient recyclers, he adds. A literature survey by the same team revealed a rich diversity of 59 species of flower flies from Kerala. These new records add two more species to the existing list.

The recent study is published in the journal ENTOMON, the official publication of the Association for Advancement of Entomology. “Along with the report, key characteristics of the species are also imaged, which will help with easy identification in public platforms and will help understand the distribution of species with public participation” said Mr. Sankar.

