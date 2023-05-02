ADVERTISEMENT

Two scenes from the play ‘Regeneration’

May 02, 2023 09:59 am | Updated 09:59 am IST

It is the time of year when some resident and migratory birds can exchange notes — here are snapshots of two realities captured on the same day from two locations in Chennai 

Prince Frederick
Prince Frederick

A black-winged stilt nesting on a stony platform in Sholinganallur marshland, on April 24, 2023 | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

Towards the end of a migratory season, a few resident birds and almost all migratory birds might find opportunities to exchange notes on a weighty matter.

While some resident species might be hunkering down to the challenging process of nesting and raising their young, the migratory birds might be getting a faint glimpse of it — that is, if one views birds through an anthropomorphic lens and attribute the features of human imagination to these feathered creatures.

In reality, the migratory birds might not be aware of what their bodies might be betraying to the human eye, around this time of the year.

A grey plover that has partially put on its breeding plumage, at the Kelambakkam backwaters on April 24, 2023 | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

In the fag end of April, and through May, in their wintering grounds here, the mature among the migratory birds would be putting on their breeding fatigues in preparation for what would concern them once they hit their home grounds.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On April 24, within a span of a couple of hours, in two water-holding locations of south Chennai (one marked by a marshy environment, and the other markedly brackish in character), there was a demonstration of two scenes from the play titled “Regeneration”.

One had the resident black-winged stilts nesting in stony platforms, in copy book style.

At the other spot, a grey plover (which is a winter migrant in these parts) had turned black in the belly, indicating it is almost time for it to return home to raise a new family.

In its breeding grounds, the bird is better known as the black-bellied plover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

conservation / nature

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US