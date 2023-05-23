ADVERTISEMENT

Two-month-old cheetah cub dies in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park

May 23, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Bhopal

The latest fatality took the toll of cheetahs in Kuno National Park to four in the last two months, including three felines translocated from African countries

PTI

The four cubs of a cheetah named Jwala, earlier known as Siyaya, who was brought from Namibia to Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh on September 2022. | Photo Credit: ANI

A cheetah cub, born at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh two months back, died on May 23, the forest department said.

The latest fatality took the death toll of cheetahs in KNP to four in the last two months, including three felines translocated from African countries.

Also read: Supreme Court expresses concern over cheetah deaths in Kuno

Prima facie, the cub died of weakness, a Forest department release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"The monitoring team found that one of the four cubs of feline 'Jwala' was lying at the spot where they were spotted earlier while three other cubs were roaming with their mother. The team alerted veterinarians who rushed to the spot and gave necessary treatment to the cub, but it died," the release said.

It seems the cub died because of weakness as it was weak since birth, it said.

Also read: Inadequate space for cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park: former Wildlife Institute of India official

Cheetah Jwala, earlier known as Siyaya, was brought from Namibia to KNP in Sheopur district in September 2022. She gave birth to four cubs in the last week of March this year.

Cheetahs ,Sasha’ and ‘Uday’, who were shifted to KNP from Namibia and South Africa in separate batches along with other cheetahs, died on March 27 and April 23, respectively, while female feline ‘Daksha’ died on May 9, officials had said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US