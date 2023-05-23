HamberMenu
Two-month-old cheetah cub dies in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park

The latest fatality took the toll of cheetahs in Kuno National Park to four in the last two months, including three felines translocated from African countries

May 23, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Bhopal

PTI
The four cubs of a cheetah named Jwala, earlier known as Siyaya, who was brought from Namibia to Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh on September 2022.

A cheetah cub, born at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh two months back, died on May 23, the forest department said.

The latest fatality took the death toll of cheetahs in KNP to four in the last two months, including three felines translocated from African countries.

Prima facie, the cub died of weakness, a Forest department release said.

"The monitoring team found that one of the four cubs of feline 'Jwala' was lying at the spot where they were spotted earlier while three other cubs were roaming with their mother. The team alerted veterinarians who rushed to the spot and gave necessary treatment to the cub, but it died," the release said.

It seems the cub died because of weakness as it was weak since birth, it said.

Cheetah Jwala, earlier known as Siyaya, was brought from Namibia to KNP in Sheopur district in September 2022. She gave birth to four cubs in the last week of March this year.

Cheetahs ,Sasha’ and ‘Uday’, who were shifted to KNP from Namibia and South Africa in separate batches along with other cheetahs, died on March 27 and April 23, respectively, while female feline ‘Daksha’ died on May 9, officials had said.

