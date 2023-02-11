ADVERTISEMENT

Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR

February 11, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - Ahmedabad

The tremor was recorded at 12:52 am with its epicentre some 27 km west south west of Surat in Gujarat, an official from the Institute of Seismological Research said

PTI

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A tremor of 3.8 magnitude was recorded in the early hours of February 11 morning in Surat district in Gujarat, an Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) official said.

The tremor was recorded at 12:52 am with its epicentre some 27 km west south west (WSW) of Surat, he said.

"It was recorded at a depth of 5.2 kilometres, and the epicentre was in the Arabian sea off Hazira in the district. The tremors caused no damage to property or life," a district disaster management official said.

As per the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA), the State faces a high earthquake risk and has witnessed major incidents in 1819, 1845, 1847, 1848, 1864, 1903, 1938, 1956 and 2001.

The 2001 Kutch earthquake was the third largest and second most destructive earthquake in India over the last two centuries, killing more than 13,800 persons and leaving 1.67 lakh injured.

