 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tree cover loss: NGT seeks response from all states, UTs

Recently, the Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and Forest Survey of India (FSI) have refuted the data of the Global Forest Watch about the country losing around 6% of its forest cover since 2000

Published - November 22, 2024 09:39 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: T_ APPALA NAIDU

The National Green Tribunal has sought a response from all states and Union Territories regarding the loss of trees, saying it is a "pan-India" issue.

The green body was hearing the issue of the alleged loss of 2.33 million hectares of tree cover in the country since 2000.

Why It Matters | India lost 668,400 ha of forest cover in the last 30 years

In an order dated November 18, a bench of judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member Afroz Ahmad noted the submissions of the counsel for the Survey of India about the information about forest cover being prepared and maintained by the Forest Survey of India.

"We accordingly direct Forest Survey of India through Director General, Dehradun to submit a report showing the position of forest cover in India with specific reference to northeast from the year 2000 onwards with each five-year interval covering the period up to March 2024," the tribunal said.

Nearly 6 million trees disappeared from farmlands in three years, says satellite mapping study

"Having also considered the issue that loss of trees is Pan India and therefore individual States and Union Territories should also submit their reports with regard to such loss of trees," it added.

The tribunal impleaded as parties or respondents all states and UTs and directed them to provide relevant details, such as the present status of forests, factors responsible for loss of forest cover and action taken report for conservation and management of forest.

Also read:Is India’s forest cover really increasing? Official maps don’t tell you the whole truth

Recently, the Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and Forest Survey of India (FSI) have refuted the data of the Global Forest Watch about the country losing around 6% of its forest cover since 2000.

Published - November 22, 2024 09:39 am IST

Related Topics

forests / climate change

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.