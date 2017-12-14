Ticked off: Tiny ‘dracula’ had a taste for dinosaur blood

Dinosaurs, the most fearsome creatures ever to walk the Earth, were bugged already 100 million years ago by a paltry pest that still plagues animals today: the bloodsucking tick, scientists have discovered.

Preserved for eternity in amber, fossilised tree resin, researchers have found a hard tick — uncannily similar to those we know — clinging to a 99-million-year-old dinosaur feather, a team wrote in the journal Nature Communications.

“The discovery is remarkable because fossils of parasitic, blood-feeding creatures directly associated with remains of their host are exceedingly scarce, and the new specimen is the oldest known to date,” they said in a statement.

The well-preserved, juvenile insect was less than a millimetre in size, had eight legs, but no eyes.

Found in amber

One of its legs was entangled in the barb of a “pennaceous” feather — those with a central quill as sported by some dinosaurs and their modern offspring: birds.

The team could not identify which type of dinosaur the feather had belonged to, but dated it to the Cretaceous period some 145 million to 66 million years ago.

“So although we can’t be sure what kind of dinosaur the tick was feeding on, the mid-Cretaceous age of the Burmese amber confirms that the feather certainly did not belong to a modern bird, as these appeared much later in... evolution,” said study co-author Ricardo Perez-de la Fuente of the Oxford University Museum of Natural History.

The fossilised tick provides the first evidence of an early parasitic relationship between ticks and dinos, the team said.

The team said whatever remained of the blood the ticks had sucked, would not have preserved any dinosaur DNA.