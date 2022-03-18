This power is tax-free

India needs to invest in solar power to mitigate climate change risks

India needs to invest in solar power to mitigate climate change risks

At the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference, commonly referred to as COP26, our honourable Prime Minister charted out the country’s immediate target to reduce carbon emissions by one billion tonnes by 2030 and turn net zero by 2070. A major part of the overall emission reductions is to be achieved by raising the share of renewable energy to 50% of overall energy consumption; a feat that will entail huge investments in the green energy space in the country. While India’s share of renewable energy has almost doubled from 11.8% in March 2015 to 25.2% in July 2021, a NITI Aayog report estimates that this sector will require an investment of $4.5trillion in building green energy infrastructure to meet the 50% target by 2030.

To help in this cause, India had launched the Climate Finance Leadership initiative in conjunction with the United Kingdom back in September 2021 to gather resources and provide a fillip to green energy projects in the country.

Understanding that the private sector plays a vital role in furthering green energy initiatives, the European Union (EU) renewable energy financing mechanism is a perfect example of how private entities can participate with equal opportunity to either develop green energy projects or support in the advancement of a green energy technology. Implemented since January 2021, this mechanism aims to support the development of renewable energy projects and facilitate a more cost-effective deployment across member states; with areas that are better suited in terms of geography and natural resources being given more preference. With a target of achieving a 32.5% share of renewable energy by 2030, the EU is using this mechanism to focus on private participation in green energy projects through statistical transfers or joint projects. Additionally, entities financing such projects can benefit from renewable energy projects in a different EU country through tenders by using this financing mechanism. Such sustainable finance initiatives are pivotal in inviting long-term investments in sustainable economic activities and projects while reducing pressures on the environment.

From an Indian perspective, the plan laid out during COP26 will require copious amounts of both, public and private investments, to be made in increasing the number of solar power installations across the country and take the cumulative renewable energy capacity to 450GW by 2030, if it has to meet its own set targets. Unlike wind energy installations which require huge capital expenditure and significant maintenance expenses, the cost of development of solar power capacity reduces as the scale increases and will play a vital role in significantly reducing the carbon footprint of the domestic energy sector in the current decade.

Moreover, being the seventh largest country by land area, India can utilise large expanses of desert or barren land to develop large-scale solar power generation projects that will then be connected to the expansive grid network available today. It will be important to recreate the success of marquee projects like the Bhadla Solar Park in Rajasthan, the largest of its kind in the world with a 2245MW capacity, which has been an inspiration for other countries in Asia and the Middle East over the last decade. By adopting a framework similar to that of the EU, India can lead in terms of sustainable finance and fulfil its goal of developing 280GW of installed solar power capacity by the end of the decade.

With an estimated 8.24 lakh jobs being provided by the renewable energy sector in the country today, the solar photovoltaic segment contributes to nearly 25% of the total and can easily increase employment opportunities by a factor of ten if India meets its targets of creating 450GW of solar generation capacity by 2030. For a country that has always understood the importance of the sun, solar power is most definitely the solution to climate change, generating employment and providing ample electricity to its burgeoning population.

The writer is MD & CEO, PTC India Financial Services.