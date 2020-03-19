This native shrub is adding a touch of brightness to Delhi right now

19 March 2020 16:58 IST

The star of Delhi

With the onset of spring, the birds and other animals are delighted at the smorgasbord of delicious fruits, making their breeding season a walk in the park, quite literally!

One large bush that sometimes grows to a medium-sized tree standing anywhere between 9 m to 12 m, is Chamrod, also called desi papdi, chambal, geen, darar, sakar, datranga. It is deciduous, and nearly always crooked, with a yellowish or grey smooth bark. The leaves are broad with either blunt or pointy tips, and quite smooth and shiny on the surface.

Pradip Krishen’s Trees of Delhi tells us that it is a part of our native flora and has the capability to brave extreme drought conditions, making it an impressive survivalist in the dry deciduous forests of Northern India, like the Shivalik and lower Himalayas, particularly common in the Aravalli range. Unlike most trees from the Aravalli landscape though, the Chamrod is thornless.

Its genus Ehretia is dedicated to the German botanist, illustrator, and fellow of the Royal Society, Georg Dionysius Ehret (1708-1770) and the species laevis has been derived from the Latin word levis meaning ‘smooth’ or ‘delicate’, referring to the wood of the tree. Surprisingly, this tree has not been given an English name and is often called out by its scientific name, Ehretia laevis, outside of the Indian Subcontinent, but it may have a few other local names, depending on the country.

Seasons play an extremely important role in the life of flora. The leaves on the tree shed late in January and the tree sees new leaves beginning March. “The Chamrod fascinates me with its remarkable ability to flower every time it rains. You have a shower any time of the year, and you cannot miss it smiling with flowers within a week,” says Vijay Dhasmana, a friend and curator of the Aravalli Biodiversity Park, Gurugram.

It blooms with small clusters of fragrant white, star-shaped flowers that tend to fall fast and form a pleasant mat of white on the ground. Soon, small berry-like fruits are seen in bunches. They are green, and turn orange later usually towards the end of March and April, with a sweet taste to them. Several birds like Bulbuls, the Indian Robin, and animals like squirrels relish them and help in the shrub’s pollination across the landscape. The fast-growing nature of the tree does compliment the efforts of these animals.

“Ecologically, it is a pioneer species and colonises wastelands and degraded lands very happily. In the Aravalli Biodiversity Park, we are seeing some fabulous recruitment of its young saplings dispersed especially by birds,” says Dhasmana.

The bark is often chewed by people like pan and thus stains their teeth red, which gives it its other popular common name ‘Datranga’ (dat - teeth; ranga - colouring). Even though the Latin term Levis points to its bark being smooth and fine-textured, the tree does not hold much timber value, and only contributes towards making brush-bodies and matchsticks.

These trees were never planted along avenues in the city, but one may see them in large numbers in areas like Delhi Golf Course, Buddha Jayanti Park, Lodhi Gardens, apart from the Aravalli Biodiversity Park. They are also fairly common on the Ridge with several specimens in areas of North Delhi like Civil Lines, where backyards are lined with several of these.

The writer is the founder of NINOX - Owl About Nature, a nature-awareness initiative. He is the Delhi-NCR reviewer for Ebird, a Cornell University initiative, monitoring rare sightings

of birds. He formerly led a programme of

WWF India.