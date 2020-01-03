This Bengaluru-based artist is turning trash into treasure

C Jagadish created a considerable buzz with his stall as more and more people made it a point to stop and stare. Invited by the Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh, Bengaluru-based Jagadish had displayed earrings made from peepal leaves, a pen stand made with discarded cassettes, a terrarium built in a light bulb and tissue paper holder made from a motherboard, and so on. He says what he loves most is using peepal leaves to create designs on lampshades, coasters, wall hangings and table mats.

At the exhibition in Visakhapatnam which was held at Hotel Green Park, wall hangings in which he converted peepal leaves into a flock of birds were a rage among the visitors.

“Before I completely switched to upcycling products I worked as a kit designer at a design house for over a decade. However, I realised that there was very less room for creativity there when it came to reusing or upcycling things. Hence I decided to channel my designing talent for something better ,” says Jagadish.

This lead to the conceptualisation of Jaggusays Creative Works, a startup where Jagadish spends his days brainstorming for ways in which he could convert parts of discarded television sets, the insides of a CPU into earrings, and so on. “The best thing about doing this is that no two products are similar. Everything depends on the trash one gets to work on. Every day is a challenge as you have to come up with something new,” he says.

Birds made by using peepal leaves on display at an exhibition held by Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: K_R_DEEPAK

His products are mostly eco-friendly and use metal and cloth. “It makes no-sense for me to do all of this if eventually my products are going to end up for years in a landfill,” he says.

In the initial days, he frequently visited watch stores and hardware stores to collect spare parts that he could use for upcycling. “Over the years, people have started recognising my work and rather than throwing away the e-waste they come and give it to me,” he says.

While Jagdish tried to sell his products to big brands that dealt in home decor, it was not a feasible option as he hardly made anything from it. “Hence I decided to market my own products,” he says.

After from bazaars and craft exhibitions, Jagadish also shares his philosophy and expertise at educational workshops to raise awareness amongst people, especially students. He has conducted sessions at institutions like Delhi Public School and the National Institute of Fashion Technology and a few government-run schools on upcycling.

His products can be bought from his Facebook page, Aralikale.