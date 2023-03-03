These organisations in Andhra Pradesh are working relentlessly for wildlife conservation

March 03, 2023 08:24 am | Updated 08:24 am IST

TREE Foundation

Founded in 2002 by Chennai-based Supraja Dharini, TREE Foundation’s primary focus is marine conservation. Olive Ridley turtles nest along the sandy beaches of the East coast of India and share their offshore habitat with hawksbill turtles and green turtles. Since the 1970s, there has been a 90% reduction in nesting numbers of Olive Ridleys.

Analysing the socio-economic factors, TREE Foundation established community-based sea turtle conservation programmes to educate and engage marginalised artisanal fishing communities from villages along the east coast of India in Tamil Nadu and subsequently in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to protect nearly 700 kilometres of nesting habitat coastline. Through the three States, more than 360 local young fishermen, many of whom were previously turtle egg poachers, are now engaged as Sea Turtle Protection Force (STPF) members.

The breeding and nesting season for Olive Ridleys is between December and April. “Female sea turtles are the only marine species that come ashore to lay nests and thus truly are the connection between the land and the ocean. It is during this time that breeding turtles become vulnerable due to the high threat of interactions with commercial and artisanal fishers and their gear. A high number of dead and alive stranded adult Olive Ridleys are recorded along the east coast between January and March each year. Though the nesting turtles and their eggs are being monitored on the protected beaches, it is equally important to protect the turtles in their ocean habitat as well,” says Supraja. To address this issue, TREE Foundation works jointly with the Wildlife Wing of the Forest Department, the Department of Fisheries of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, the Indian Coast Guard and the Marine Police. As part of the foundation’s conservation efforts, about 67,360 kilograms of ghost nets were retrieved from the ocean since June 2021 by the fishermen who were incentivised with the support of CSR funding.

The foundation’s community-based conservation programme also turned the Yenadi tribal communities of Andhra Pradesh, who were once sea turtle poachers, into protectors of the ecosystem. Today, the fishing community uses restrictive gear management and follows seasonal closures at sea.

With support from the National Biodiversity Authority of India since 2010, biodiversity awareness programmes are being conducted for teachers and students in more than 500 schools, involving them in tree plantation drives, coastal and water body cleanups, pond ecosystem creation and setting up of bird houses in their schools and localities.

“We are working towards expanding the current programme to protect turtles at sea and minimise accidental catch during fishing in order to reduce mortality of turtles coming to nest, in addition to protecting turtle nesting sites and eggs,” adds Supraja.

Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society

From protecting the most trafficked mammal species in the world, the Indian pangolin, to King Cobra conservation programmes in Northern Andhra Pradesh and conservation of inland fishing cat populations in the wetlands of Srikakulam district, Eastern Ghats Widlife Society (EGWS) has been extensively working towards wildlife and biodiversity conservation in the State. It has initiated species-targeted surveys in one of the largest tiger reserves in the country – Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR), to protect the the Indian pangolin. “The objective of the project is to assess the presence of Indian pangolin in protected and unprotected human-dominated landscapes of NSTR; understand local perceptions of rural communities living alongside the pangolin habitat; assess human-induced threats (drivers of trade) to the species and the habitat in the region; impart awareness and build capacity to strengthen conservation efforts and develop a conservation action plan for the Indian pangolins in NSTR,” says Murthy Kanthimahanti, founder of Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society.

The team of EGWS are deploying sign surveys, targeted camera trapping, and assessing historical data in order to to map the species distribution.

In the Northern belt of the Eastern Ghats, EGWS has been working to protect threatened king cobra populations as well as other snake species through human-snake conflict mitigation, nesting habitat preservation, education and community outreach. “The landscape harbors different habitats and has been neglected by wildlife authorities and researchers alike owing to the fact that most of the conservation attention goes to the Western Ghats or other bio-diversity rich spots in the country,” says Murthy. The distributional data collected through EGWS’ king cobra project is critical to identify areas that need protection in a largely unexplored region. “Through community-centered conservation efforts and using the king cobra as an umbrella species, we aim to protect the habitat and biodiversity of the Eastern Ghats and reduce human-snake conflicts in South India,” adds Murthy.

EGWS has also been working to conserve inland fishing cat populations in urban and rural landscapes of the Northern belt of Eastern Ghats through exploring corridor connectivity between source populations, local capacity building, effective threat reduction programmes and community outreach.

Animal Warriors Conservation Society

The society works in two diverse landscapes of Andhra Pradesh towards wildlife and biodiversity conservation efforts. A three-member team monitors its project in Kothapatnam in Prakasham district to mitigate ecological and economic impact of ghost nets. Here, it is running the From Ghost Nets to Sports Nets project in which they incentivise local fishermen to hand over ghost nets which are then modified into badminton and volleyball nets. “We are working towards identifying the habitual snag points at sea to prevent the fishermen from venturing there. For this, we are mapping the ocean floor through sonar and other technology,” says Jakka Amarnath, chief of wildlife and conversation of Animal Warriors Conservation Society (AWCS).

AWCS is currently working in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department for monitoring tigers in the transient corridors of North Andhra Pradesh Eastern Ghats since April 2022. “Right now, we are assessing the movement of two tigers around Kakinada, Anakapalle, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Parvathipuram districts. Our objective is to avoid man-animal conflict and assist the villagers in getting compensation in case of cattle loss through proper evidence gathering,” says Amarnath.

The society is also working in the Parvathipuram area to monitor elephant movement and will shortly be testing two devises meant to safely drive tuskers away from human habitation.

