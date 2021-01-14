Watch | The world’s insect population is declining

14 January 2021 13:18 IST

A video on the world's declining insect population

Insects pollinate the world’s foods, are crucial to the food chain and get rid of waste. However, the world’s vital insect kingdom is undergoing an alarming decline. Factors affecting the decline include - climate change, insecticides, herbicides, light pollution, invasive species and changes in agriculture and land use. These are causing the Earth to lose probably 1% to 2% of its insects each year.

Advertising

Advertising