Watch | The world’s insect population is declining

Insects pollinate the world’s foods, are crucial to the food chain and get rid of waste. However, the world’s vital insect kingdom is undergoing an alarming decline. Factors affecting the decline include - climate change, insecticides, herbicides, light pollution, invasive species and changes in agriculture and land use. These are causing the Earth to lose probably 1% to 2% of its insects each year.

