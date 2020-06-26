The Siris: Powder puff prettiness

Shortly after the partition of India, my paternal grandparents relocated to a nice green area in Lajpat Nagar. I now realise that my childhood was lathed with stories of how the area was a beautiful jungle then, and how my grandfather used to cut across on his cycle to reach his office in North Block. Although my inclination towards nature came much later in life, I often remember the stories of all the native trees (and others) that my grandmother had planted with great fondness. We still enjoy the presence of a few of them and mourn the absence of others.

One such tree that still stands tall in the park in front of my house is the majestic Siris (Albizia lebbeck). It is one of the tallest Siris tree specimens that I have seen in urban colonies across the city, considering that the area is repeatedly subjected to concretisation. In Lutyen’s Delhi it is not planted widely, since the aim was to stay away from deciduous trees, says Pradip Kishen, in his book Trees of Delhi. This is possibly because deciduous trees tend to shed leaves and remain bare in winter and Lutyens possibly wanted that part of Delhi to look green all year round.

Siris is a moderate sized (sometimes large) deciduous tree. When it is given enough space to grow, it generally has a rough, brown, shorter trunk (or bole) compared to when it grows in forests. According to Robert S. Troup in his two volume book The Siviculture of Indian Trees, published in 1921, the tree is sun-loving so when the tree is in an open area, the access to the sun is much easier. In a forest, it is competing with trees of varied heights, so here, it produces a much longer straight trunk in order to reach the sun. Troup says that the rich, dark heartwood of the tree was elegantly streaked and extensively exported to Europe as the East Indian Walnut or Koko.

In general, the canopy of the tree is broad and shade-giving. Being deciduous, it sheds its leaves in January, though I have seen ‘my’ park tree start shedding by November or December. The leaves have only a few side stalks, with each stalk consisting of between 3 and 10 pairs of leaflets.

The Siris Photo: Abhishek Gulshan

In winter, it operates with limited resources until March, when new leaves begin to arrive. Soon after, it bears beautiful fragrant ‘powder-puff’ flowers with whitish or greenish-yellow stamens, in early to mid April, that fall in a month. A few showers in June and July see new flushes of flowers, the fragrance of which I am currently enjoying with a cup of coffee every morning.

The fruit pods are long and flat, attaining full size by August-September, and fully maturing by October, turning yellow in November. They remain on the tree till as late as spring, turning brown.

Harbouring a shallow root system hurts these trees as they are blown away by storms and heavy winds. According to Troup, the natural reproduction in this tree is very meagre, largely owing to insect attacks, drought, and sometimes excessive rain that rot the seeds inside the pods.

The tree has been so extensively planted along avenues and in gardens, because of the clusters of fragrant yellow flowers that the origin of its natural habitat is difficult to fathom, says Troup.

The seeds of this tree are often used in folk medicine as a remedy for leprosy. Overall the bark, leaves, flowers and seeds are also used as an anti-allergy medicine, but the fragrance of its flowers may also cause breathing discomfort. I have often seen people on my walks, sneezing uncontrollably, in Aravalli Biodiversity Park in Gurugram, where there is a line of them

The flowers house rich nectar, attracting a variety of pollinating insects. Thus, this tree is an ode to Pollinator Week that the world is celebrating between June 22-28.

The writer is the founder of NINOX - Owl About Nature, a nature-awareness initiative. He is the Delhi-NCR reviewer for Ebird, a Cornell University initiative, monitoring rare sightings of birds. He formerly led a programme of WWF India.