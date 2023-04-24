The show goes on south of Chennai

April 24, 2023 09:37 am | Updated 09:37 am IST

At the Perumbakkam wetland, the greater flamingos have stood birding enthusiasts up.

The sprinkling of pink-and-white is so thin that it hardly registers in the mind. There has not been a noticeable performance by the ballerinas of the wild at the adjacent Pallikaranai marsh either.

In usual circumstances, the flamingos would turn passersby, largely motorists, into spectators and the Radial Road into a gallery. This season, the ballerinas were in thin attendance out there.

In the Kelambakkam-Covelong backwater system, the show is on. On April 21, during low tide, a flamboyance of flamingos pirouetted, while making the most of the shrimp-rich waters.

The main congregation largely consisted of juveniles. There were also grown-ups that were yet to start slipping on their breeding coats. The colour of the congregation was a little drab, that is by flamingo standards, but the footwork was as captivating as ever.

Greater flamingos that have attained reproductive ability head to the Rann of Kutch for breeding.

Ornithologist V Santharam explains, “There are claims that the greater flamingos breed around Chennai with attention being directed to nest-like structures. These birds heap up mud around brackish water systems, as nests.

There is no conclusive proof of breeding activity here. The brackish water environment at Rann of Kutch remains their preferred space for breeding. It is expansive, and relatively undisturbed. Highly gregarious, flamingos need a vast area for them to engage socially with each other.”

In and around Chennai — particularly at the Pulicat lake, Kelamakkam-Covelong backwater system and other brackish water systems — the flamingos will register their presence to varying degrees through the year. Outside of the wintering season, the juveniles that have no need for the breeding grounds on the western coast, will flit in and out of the frame, from time to time.

They make local movements based on food availability.

Unlike at the Perumbakkam wetland, where these birds show up when the water has dipped, in the Kelamakkam-Covelong backwater system, they will always find a compelling reason to parking themselves out there, as it is subject to tidal action, and great food source through the year for these filter-feeders.

In copy book style: Whimbrels gaze upon the placid waters from an exposed mudflat during low tide

There is a predictability to birds that is comforting. With information about their behaviours that are set in stone, anyone can clap eyes on any species. As with most species, the whimbrel keeps a broad base of options in terms of location and diet. Again, as with other birds, it seldom exhausts the options in terms of location, as it goes to great trouble to exercise the primary option — mudflats. On April 23, during low tide, a gaggle of whimbrels was perched on a mudflat in the Kelambakkam-Covelong backwaters system, which is not all brackish water, and has a sufficient wash of freshwater via the Muttukadu lake and Buckingham canal. Taking a calculated conjecture, it was feeding on crabs, in all likelihood fiddler crabs.

However, they seemed to have had a fill, and which automatically ruled out a show of its cleanliness. Whimbrels are known to eat their food clean — giving the crabs good bath. It is a pity the crabs would not be around to enjoy the effects of a rejuvenating full-body rinse.

From a speck to a skull cap

The brown-headed gulls and black-headed gulls — the former in striking numbers — are found in these parts during winter, and their sojourn extends to the time the mature birds find the draw of the breeding grounds irresistible.

Towards the fag end of the migratory season, these birds would be seen sporting brown and black on their heads and faces respectively, signalling they are ready to populate the seas once again. In their non-breeding plumage, the brown and the black would be just specks behind the eyes.

On April 21, 2023, at the Kelambakkam-Covelong backwater system, some of the gulls had developed a head covering.

Are the curlew sandpipers having a pit stop in Covelong?

On April 16, 2023, at the Kelambakkam-Covelong backwater system, birders Jithesh Babu and Sathyakumar Shanmugasundaram watched dozens of curlew sandpipers at a distance, a decent percentage of them clothed in their “breeding uniform”.

Watching their numbers, their jaws would have dropped in amazement, if they had been unaware of a pattern.

Based on that observed pattern, Jithesh brings a speculation to it.

During an earlier season, a sizeable flock of curlew sandpipers showed up at Kelambakkam-Covelong towards the fag end of it, Jithesh notes, and both then and now, the sighting here was followed by an en masse departure of curlew sandpipers from Rameswaram.

Jithesh adds that a birder from Rameswaram provided the date of departure on both occasions.