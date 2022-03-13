The ruddy shelduck is in no mood to have Salim Ali’s magnum opus revised

A pair of ruddy shelducks was recently sighted at Sholinganallur, but this species still remains a reluctant visitor to the southern parts of the country

The ruddy shelduck has not shown remarkable intent to send the Handbook Of The Birds Of India And Pakistan (Volume 1) by Salim Ali and S Dillon Ripley into a revisionary exercise. The Handbook observes that as a winter visitor, the ruddy shelduck “is rare or absent in the south”. It is well over half a century since the volume saw the light, and the ruddy shelduck has been sitting around, doing nothing to make that observation dated. Its appearances in the south are still infrequent and lack a logical sequence. Birder and a senior member of Madras Naturalists Society, Umesh Mani had a “rare” moment recently — along with three other birders, Srinivas Daripineni and Sagarika Gupta and Ambika Chandrasekhar — when he sighted a pair of ruddy shelduck at the waterbody within the IT SEZ in Sholinganallur. The sighting happened during this year’s annual bird race. (On a slightly tangential note, omricon had clipped the much-awaited event’s flight feathers, which however grew back to functional efficiency by the last Sunday of February, which is when this event happened.) Now, the problem with an unfamiliar species is that they show up less and are spotted lesser still, as a majority of birders do not expect it around the corner, and might miss it when it is right under their nose. From Umesh’s account, on that bird-race day, at this patch, there was a massive skein of fulvous whistling ducks in the waters. They were in the company of other ducks, particularly the northern pintail. Amidst that multitude was a pair of ruddy shelducks. The ruddy shelduck is impressive in flight. Even while hunkering down, both the male and female have colours that mark them out in a multitude.

Besides, Umesh has seen the bird at close quarters in Kolleru, Andhra Pradesh and Gajoldoa, West Bengal, and he could identify one blind-folded. Though he could recognise the rare visitors, they were out of range for his 400 mm telephoto lens to set up a memorable shot.

Small flocks

One characteristic feature of ruddy shelduck flockings is that they hardly come across as a flocking. By a strange quirk of nature, if the ruddy shelduck were to be morphed into a HR guru, it would grate on its listeners, extolling the benefits of small teams. If someone found a big flock of ruddy shelducks, they were clearly being favoured by the stars. A big flock of ruddy shelducks in the south is as much of an impossibility as freezing temperatures in hell. Ornithologist V Shantaram had that kind of a favour decades ago, finding a flock in the farther reaches of the south. It was in 1985, during a visit to the Chunampet backwaters, when he saw a flock of 26 ruddy shelducks. The size of the flock and the place of the flocking being marvellous, he recorded the sighting in the Newsletter For Birdwatchers. The ornithologist shared that note with this writer and it reads: “On our birdwatching trip to the Chunampet Backwaters, some 45 kms or so to the north of Pondicherry, on 16th January, this year, I was thrilled in seeing a group of these handsome ducks. There were twenty-six of them, hardly 200 yards away from us. Most of them were resting on the islets and others were in the water, feeding their head and neck under the water. I was able to hear their nasal honking-nioses Although said to be wary and most vigilant of our ducks, I was able to get a good view of them from a reasonable distance to my heart’s content. My earlier sightings of this species had been at Pt. Calimere on 16.1.80 when just a single bird was seen in the marshes and a couple in flight at Pulicat lake on 15.2.81 from a bus en route to Sri-Harikota island.” Thirty-seven years on, that sighting of the ruddy shelduck flock “in the south” -- which is the operative phrase -- still remains an eyeful, as in these parts the ornithologist has not had a similar surprise from the speices. Santharam notes: “It is quite common around Pune — in that region, almost every other waterbody has the ruddy shelduck. And again, in Gujarat, it is quite common. Most probably, it is found up to central India and western India -- that is, in Maharashtra. In the south it is there but it is less common.”

So, after all these years, the ruddy shelduck has no intent to rewrite its tiny page of natural history.