The ordeal of raising a feathered family

This master builder does not have it easy

There is a freezing coldness to how the male baya weaver can be given the short shrift. Even after it has poured its heart and soul into a labour of love — a nest that is a weaving masterpiece — a male baya weaver can go pairless, if none of the females warm up to it.

So, Nature has built a mechanism into the species that blunts the edge of this rejection. Usually, the male baya weaver displays a half-completed nest to females, thereby halving the disappointment, if any. After it has paired off, the rest of the nest is completed, usually with the assistance of the female.

While advertising the half-completed nest, the male baya weaver would be hanging from it, and flap its wings with nervous excitement. The display and the performance are vital to drawing attention.

The baya weavers generally nest during the monsoons, as both availability of food and nesting material — often the bird finds both in paddy fields — are likely to be in plentiful supply.

However, the timing might vary deepening on the availability of these resources.

The images from Polachery, not too far from Thalambur, off Old Mahabalipuram Road that show a nesting colony at a plam tree on the bund of waterbody were frozen on May 2. There are paddy fields hard by.

Recent rains leave black-winged stilts ‘homeless’

Last week, the spotlight was on a nesting colony established by black-winged stilts. With the water level dropping at the Perumbakkam wetland, these birds had used the stones that had emerged over the dwindling waters, to build their nests.

Since the, unexpected showers hit the soil and the wetland was a wee bit puffed up with water, but that was sufficient to “sink” the platforms considerably or fully, and also the black-winged stilts’ efforts at raising families.

A nesting black-winged stilt is extremely combative, tearing into any bird that comes within sniffing distance of its treasured space. When the nesting colony was on, the air would be rent by the excited cries of black-winged stilts bristling at heckling crows, and even innocent birds that were standing by, without hardly any mischief on their minds. While the black-winged stilts were able to fend off the “intruders”, the most unexpected and more powerful intruder, the purveyor of rain could not be kept off their homestead.

