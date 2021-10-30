The Northern shoveler in the house

Northern shovelers at Perumbakkam wetland on October 29. Photo: Prince Frederick

30 October 2021 22:34 IST

Four duck species make up a good number of the “wintering crowd” at the Perumbakkam wetland. A small flock of Northern shovelers has arrived

On the morning of October 29, the Perumbakkam wetland was playing host to a small number of Northern shovelers. Small, only in relative terms.

Along with three other long-distance migratory ducks —namely, the Northern pintail, garganey and Eurasian teal — the Northern shoveler racks up the numbers that lend the wetland the air of a grand winter hangout.

The most striking aspect of this flock — around 20 found on the northern side of the wetland which hugs the Perumbakkam Main Road; and probably an equal numenr of them were found in the inner reaches — that none of the males had brought their striking breeding plumage to the wintering grounds.

When the migratory season unspools, and the northern shoveler numbers swell, males carrying over a part of their breeding uniform to these wintering grounds, can be expected.

Though these colourful males would be hugely outnumbered by the males in eclipse and wintering plumage, the former would not be lost in the crowd. The white-green-blue-chestnut pattern highlighted with an incredibly attention-grabbing green speculum just cannot elude notice, and the drawn eyes stay locked on the bird a tad longer than on most other wintering ducks in these parts.

Ornithologist V Santharam puts forth one possible explanation for the uniformly drab males in the first batch: That these birds (Northern shovelers) are just coming in, with those of them that are not breeding leading the way, as they do not have much to do in their breeding grounds.

“The other birds may be coming soon and in that population you may see some males in breeding plumage. Probably, some male birds in breeding plumage are already to be found, may be in Pallikarani; and it will not take them much time to cross over from there to Perumbakkam wetland.”

Probably, as these words are being typed out, the influx is happening.

“Garganey is usually one of the earliest to arrive — I have seen them land up in Chennai as early as August and the others arrive a little later — anytime from mid to late October, which is around the time the monsoon sets in coinciding with their arrival. If they come in earlier and the tanks are short of food,it does not make any sense.”

The ornithologist continues: “Normally, our waterbodies get filled up only in late October after the monsoon has set in — this year is of course an exception — and we start going out looking for ducks in November, and we say that is when they have arrived. They would have arrived much before that in small numbers.”

With a good south west monsoon, there may be water in other places and they may not want to travel all the way south.

As water recedes, there could be more ducks in teh wetland as they will not have nay other place to go to.

(’Migrant Watch' is a column about birds that visit Chennai during winter)