Daily Quiz | On David Attenborough
1 / 6 | For which film/ documentary did Attenborough receive the “Best narration/voice over” award in the 67th National Film Awards organised by India’s Directorate of Film Festivals?
SHOW ANSWER
November 03, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated November 04, 2023 10:23 am IST
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE