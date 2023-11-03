Daily Quiz | On David Attenborough

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /6 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 6 | For which film/ documentary did Attenborough receive the “Best narration/voice over” award in the 67th National Film Awards organised by India’s Directorate of Film Festivals? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Wild Karnataka SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | To protect which species from culling, did Attenborough team up with musicians Brian May and Slash (among others) to create a new song for awareness on the issue? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Badgers SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | As controller at BBC2, what series did Attenborough create to popularise a cue sport? Also name the cue sport. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Pot Black, Snooker SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | “Coelacanth” in 1952 was Attenborough’s first credited television show. This short film featured the work of a biologist whose famous brother was the author of the popular novel, Brave New World. Name the biologist. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Julius Huxley SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | In 1986, Attenborough was featured with other people across the world, including a prominent Indian politician in the TV programme, World Safari. Name the Indian leader. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Rajiv Gandhi SHOW ANSWER