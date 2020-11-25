Watch | The hanging village of Bangladesh: a testimony to climate crisis

25 November 2020 09:31 IST

A video on the hanging village of Kalabagi in Khulna district of Bangladesh

Kalabagi is a coastal village in Khulna district of Bangladesh, located by the Shibsa river, close to the Sundarbans. The Sundarbans and the Shibsa river have been the livelihood of the people here.

All the houses in Kalabagi were once on the ground. But now things are a little different.

In 2009, Cyclone Aila hit coastal areas of the country, killing over hundreds of people and injuring thousands. It was no different in Kalabagi, where people lost their houses and their agricultural land.

Since then, the people of Kalabagi have been in extreme crisis. The continuous natural calamities made the people of Kalabagi adapt to extreme situations. Thus they started hanging their houses in order to withstand the high tides