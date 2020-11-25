Environment

Watch | The hanging village of Bangladesh: a testimony to climate crisis

Kalabagi is a coastal village in Khulna district of Bangladesh, located by the Shibsa river, close to the Sundarbans. The Sundarbans and the Shibsa river have been the livelihood of the people here.

All the houses in Kalabagi were once on the ground. But now things are a little different.

In 2009, Cyclone Aila hit coastal areas of the country, killing over hundreds of people and injuring thousands. It was no different in Kalabagi, where people lost their houses and their agricultural land.

