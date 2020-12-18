The Habitats Trust awards conservation grants to revive the iconic Mahseer fish and the Malabar tree toad

The Habitats Trust awards conservation grants to revive the population of the iconic Mahseer fish and the Malabar tree toad

Did you know that the Malabar tree toad spends all its life on trees? It is found only in the evergreen forests of the Western Ghats and nowhere else in the world.

“They can be sighted only when they descend to the ground at the beginning of the Southwest monsoon to breed in forest streams,” says Ravi Chellam.

Ravi is the CEO of Bengaluru-based Metastring Foundation, which spearheads a citizen-driven conservation initiative of this endangered species across Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. “The threats to this species are the same as those faced by most endemic amphibians in India: deforestation, forest fragmentation, and changing weather patterns due to global climate change,” he says.

The Metastring Foundation recently won the Lesser-known Species Grant from The Habitats Trust, which facilitates and funds conservation work of organisations and individuals. “We plan to use the grant to conduct workshops and awareness programmes for local citizens across the Western Ghats.”

They have developed an Android App, called ‘Frogwatch’ which allows easy documentation of amphibians in the frogwatch page (part of the India Biodiversity Portal). Users can upload their records of amphibians in the form of images, audio files, or lists.

The other winner is Neethi Mahesh, a river ecologist from Coorg. She has been awarded the Conservation Hero Grant for her work on mahseer, a large freshwater fish distributed in Indian rivers.

Neethi Mahesh with farmers in Kodagu | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Five years ago, Neethi Mahesh, along with a group of scientists and NGOs, came up with a first of its kind freshwater fish telemetry project to highlight the plight of Khudree mahseer and its riverine habitat. “Once an abundant game and food fish in India, it has now become endangered and with an extremely limited range,” says Neethi.

The Mahseer | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Cauvery River that ﬂows through Coorg district in Karnataka is where her project is located. “The Cauvery catchment is fragmented into forest and agro-forest zones that also includes devara kaadu or sacred groves. The riparian vegetation here works as a wildlife corridor for fish, birds and mammals and also supports livelihoods of tribals, fishermen and other locals. It is crucial to restore this habitat.” Neethi Mahesh says the grant helped sustain on-ground conservation efforts, for example, a nursery with seven species of riparian trees along the Cauvery in Coorg. The local community called Jenu Kuruba have been roped in too. “We also came up with an android application for river monitoring and a citizen-centric website called ‘Our River, Our Life’. The goal is to bring freshwater ecosystems the much needed attention it requires,” adds Neethi.

Trisha Ghose, project director of The Habitats Trust | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Excerpts from an interview with Trisha Ghose, Project Director of The Habitats Trust

Can you tell us more about the grants?

The Habitats Trust founded in 2018 by Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Technologies and Trustee of Shiv Nadar Foundation, draws attention to India’s natural habitats and indigenous species that require urgent protection. The grants facilitate conservation work through funding on a partnership model. There are four categories — Strategic Partnership (₹5 lakhs), Lesser-Known Habitats (₹15 lakhs), Lesser-Known Species (₹10 lakhs) and Conservation Hero (₹10 lakhs). Over the two years of the Grants programme, the team has visited 41 field sites and interacted with conservationists who work in difficult and remote landscapes. We have awarded seven conservationists with grants amounting to over ₹One crore.

Why is it important to choose niche projects like these?

ost existing funding programmes support mega-mammals — charismatic species such as the tiger, elephant or rhino. However, lesser-known species rarely come into the limelight. We wanted to support specific conservation niches. It is not enough to just save the elephant, we must also protect the corridor it uses. We cannot just focus on the tiger. There have to be concerted efforts to conserve the herbivores that form its diet. If we are to truly support our fishing communities, we need to focus on unaddressed habitats like coral reefs that are home to 25 percent of marine life...

Could your please elaborate on your selection process?

We have an online application portal where people can submit their proposals. We use a ranking system to assess several parameters, including conservation need, methodology, expected impact, and whether the model is sustainable. After evaluation, we short list and make field visits.

Our jury comprises distinguished individuals, including MK Ranjitsinh, one of the prime architects behind the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972; Brian Heath, CEO for the Mara Conservancy, Kenya; and environmentalist Bahar Dutt to name a few.

Have the grants helped in reclaiming a lost habitat or improve the numbers of a lesser-known species?

With lesser-known species, one of the greatest challenges is the lack of data or research to work towards their conservation. Through the grants, we have supported conservationists to build a repository of knowledge for two species in particular, the Indian pangolin and the Malabar tree toad. In 2018, Sahyadri Nisarga Mitra was awarded the Lesser-known Species Grant for their project aimed at the conservation of the Indian pangolin through community participation in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra. Through our partners, we are also experimenting with tools for habitat restoration.