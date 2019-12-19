The crow that likes to sing

The crow family, called Corvids, is often seen as a harbinger of bad luck. Perhaps it is because they are the most intelligent birds studied, with skills possessed only by humans and a few other higher order mammals. For instance, they have strong organisation and community building traits (partner and group bonds), which keeps them in groups and helps them join mixed hunting parties of birds.

A part of the family is the Rufous Treepie (Dendrocitta vagabunda) that proudly displays its slate-grey hood, red-brown mantle, and long black-tipped silver-grey tail as it sits on trees. When it takes off, with a jerky, flapping motion that soon turns into a glide, you’ll see its dull orange to light brown underparts and pale grey and black wings.

The Corvids — crows, ravens, rooks, jackdaws, magpies, treepies, choughs and nutcrackers — are the largest passerine birds (with three toes pointing forward and one backward, helping the bird to perch). They’re spread out across Southeast Asia, though surprisingly haven’t been sighted in Sri Lanka.

Rufous Treepies are strongly arboreal in nature (mostly found on trees) but they do not shy away from occasionally coming to the ground to feed. Although they have adapted well to urbanisation, they are fewer in number compared to crows that dominate several parts of the city with their superior adaptation skills. They are natural omnivores and you may see the stout hooked silver-black beak pecking on invertebrates, fruits, sometimes the nectar of the Semal (red cotton) tree, juveniles of birds, small reptiles and rodents (they’re natural pest controllers). Like crows, they are also hoarders of food.

Protocooperation Two species interact with each other beneficially. The Rufous Treepie has been observed ridding the Sambar Deer and Spotted Deer to feed on ectoparasites (an organism like a flea living on a host). This gives them a symbiotic relationship, with the deer positioning itself to to enable these birds to examine specific parts on their body for the cleaning process. You may see this in Rajasthan.

In cities, they often resort to scavenging. These birds are often found feeding on scraps disposed by humans (such as bread, chapaati, unwanted meat leftovers, cooked food). The increasing reliance on humans for food and the abundance of such food is alarming and could adversely affect the populations of smaller birds in the vicinity.

Rufous Treepies are aggressive and territorial when it comes to breeding and protecting their territory from other creatures. They have a wide variety of calls: metallic fluty (ko-ki-la),meowing notes (a long-drawn mee-aao is said to be associated to breeding), often mixed with rattling cries to ward these other animals off. There’s also squawking, loud ter-ko-ko and quay-ka-ka-ka-ka. The birds sometimes confuse birdwatchers by their varied calls. This is also why birdwatchers find the activity more challenging and fascinating.

Breeding time is primarily from April to June, but sometimes may start as early as March and end as late as September. This season is perfect to raise young ones due to the abundance of food. For all its prettiness, it makes the most ugly nests, usually a platform of twigs, built on trees that can house a clutch of about three to five eggs.

When it’s not in the built up part of the city’s garden and avenues, the bird likes open-wooded country, dry and deciduous forests, light wooded habitats.

The writer is the founder of NINOX - Owl About Nature, a nature-awareness initiative. He is the Delhi-NCR reviewer for Ebird, a Cornell University initiative, monitoring rare sightings of birds. He formerly led a programme of WWF India.