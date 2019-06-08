The 30 animals that made us smarter

As I begin to write this, World Environment Day is getting off to a start, opening to a cacophony of doomsday voices, with scores of articles on topics ranging from the alarming loss of green cover to the resilience of urban birds. They are enough to make the most ardent nature lover sigh in extreme fatigue. Like any other day of commemoration, we pay heed for a moment, make the sympathetic (or alarmist) noises, and quickly return to business as usual.

But we don’t have to wait for special days to educate ourselves. There’s plenty of content around to keep our wonder about the planet alive all through the year, and help build appreciation for nature. Among the better-known gems are David Attenborough’s Blue Planet and Planet Earth series, which have done more to convey a sense of the richness of nature than all the textbooks in the world. And the podcast world isn’t far behind.

BBC’s 30 Animals that Made us Smarter, launched in March this year, is hosted by Patrick Aryee, whose background in biology and experience as a presenter for many of BBC Television’s nature shows pushed him to think about a programme that would bring together his fascination with animals and his “deep curiosity about how things work.” Each episode is built around a design idea that draws inspiration from animal adaptations.

In the first episode in the series, Aryee puzzles through the bullet train, an engineering marvel that drew inspiration from the kingfisher’s aerodynamic beak. In another, he peers at fireflies to understand how they helped scientists double the energy efficiency of LED lights. Aryee’s premise is that appreciating nature’s uses can make us more willing to protect it.

“The cool thing about the study of biomimicry and biomimetics is that it allows us to better understand the variety of abilities that animals possess,” said Aryee in an email interview. “In some cases... it’s studying mosquito bites to make pain-free injections, or observing the steaming defence mechanism of bombardier beetles to make combustion engines more efficient. Contextualising them in a way that is relatable brings a deeper sense of appreciation. In a world where human impact has such a profound effect on the planet and up to 2,000 species becoming extinct every year, I think this is needed now more than ever.”

Aryee’s enthusiastic yet measured presentation makes up to a large extent for the absence of the visual element that makes nature programming so compelling. While acknowledging the challenge of working with sound, he notes, “The thing with television and video, is that they require outright dedication of your time... The benefit of a podcast is that you can enjoy the same richness of knowledge and feeling of wonder, whilst you’re going about your daily routine.” Or, as Jon Manel, the producer, says, the format “makes it perfect to download and take on a journey with you.” Like many podcasts, the show depends on one voice — Aryee’s — complemented by some evocative music.

As for where Patrick Aryee might take us next? He’s planning to swim with orcas off the coast of Norway later this year. “There’s something about the combination of their ability to be a precise deadly predator, and at the same time a creature of such grace and intelligence.”

The 12 episodes of 30 Animals available so far are roughly 15 minutes each. You can listen to them in any order, and if your curiosity is stoked, go to the ‘Find out more’ link in the home page.

