The Brown Rock Chat: The ghost of the past

Bird disappearing: The Brown Rock Chat Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons/Charles J Sharp

04 June 2020 13:17 IST

The Brown Rock Chat has almost disappeared from the heart of the city, visible only on the outskirts

Life in the city is sometimes harsh for people like me, who are troubled with the noise and the lack of breathing space amidst tall buildings. One can only imagine the impact city growth has on birds, and other creatures of Nature.

My family never spoke about Nature, since they were busy making a life in a new city post partition. In my maternal grandparents though, stories revolved around ‘when the city was mostly a jungle’. This one time, I showed my grandmother a picture of a bird with a beautiful brown-rufous plumage, perched on one of the ruins in Lodhi Garden.

The sides of its head and lower body were redder than the upper body, and its tail was dark brown. The eyes were dark brown, with its beak and legs, black. She had not only seen the bird but had also described its characteristic behaviour of bobbing its body and cocking its tail.

Advertising

Advertising

How could a person, who didn’t even know what bird it was, explain a habit so peculiar to its individual identity? She later went on to tell me it was quite common near their house in Nirman Vihar, where they had lived. That was a time of single-storied houses with ventilation, crevices and holes for birds to nest.

Considering the Brown Rock Chat (or Indian Chat, Oenanthe fusca) lives most of its life in and around older settlements, we hardly see it in Delhi anymore. It is known as an Indian endemic (found in the Indian Subcontinent, though absent in the extreme south).

The Brown Rock Chat Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons/ T. R. Shankar

Both sexes are alike, so impossible to tell apart on the field. They do not show flocking behaviour and are thus found mostly singly or at most in pairs.

The bird is mostly found in the plains, frequenting ruins, abandoned buildings, old brickyards, and low rocky hills. In the days of city bungalows, it was bold enough to enter homes and build nests in a vacant shelf, but today it is mainly found on the outskirts, where such houses are still constructed.

This species is a prime insectivore, its slender, slightly curved bill helping it to catch and feed on insects like beetles and ants that they capture on ground, mostly by flying down from elevated perches that act as vantage points. While doing so, they often fan their wings and tail.

On a drive to the outskirts of the city, we often observe it perched confidently on the edge of roofs of houses, and more commonly on electrical wires. While perched, its characteristic bobbing of the head, raising its tail and fanning it is quite evident. It lets out a short sweet whistling ‘Chee’ while raising and fanning its tail and often a harsh ‘check-check’ when alarmed.

Known to be quite pugnacious in nature, it has been observed to readily go after squirrels, rats, lizards and even other birds who try and come near its nest during breeding between February and August. It builds shallow, loosely constructed cup nests (with grass, hair).

In almost eight years of my birdwatching career, I have seen the bird just once in the area I live, five years ago, perched on a tall building, with its thoughts echoing in my head: ‘What happened to my home?’ it seemed to ask.

Over time, we are losing several species to urbanisation and concretisation.

The writer is the founder of NINOX - Owl About Nature, a nature-awareness initiative. He is the Delhi-NCR reviewer for Ebird, a Cornell University initiative, monitoring rare sightings of birds. He formerly led a programme of WWF India.