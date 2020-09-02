The birds I saw from my Chennai balcony

02 September 2020 17:27 IST

Purple-rumped sunbirds, coppersmith barbets and even a rare Jacobin cuckoo gather in Ayanavaram. Interested in birdwatching? Just stay home

For Nature enthusiasts, wildlife explorers and jungle photographers, the unprecedented lockdown brought down the curtains on their plans of a summer getaway.

The rare trees in Chennai within Adyar Theosophical Society and Guindy Reserve Forest completed their flowering between April and June, oblivious to the eyes of the tree gazers. Even with slight relaxations then and there in Chennai, a visit to the local Pallikarnai marsh or a scrub jungle was quite an apprehensive one.

However, lockdown prompted us to start birding in the vicinity of our confined spaces.

The usual raucous crows, pigeons, mynas and rose-ringed parakeets in the bustling Ayanavaram area, encompassed with market clamour, traffic, vendor calls and festivities on loudspeaker were quickly transposed with a sizable population of red vented bulbuls, white-throated kingfisher, flameback woodpeckers, Asian cuckoos, sparrows, purple-rumped sunbirds, tailor birds, wagtails, coppersmith barbets and even a rare Jacobin cuckoo.

This diversity is unusual for the dense, high-decibel area like Ayanavaram, though Alexandrian parakeet and chestnut-winged cuckoo have been observed once earlier.

With just a single badminton ball tree and a few mango, neem, coconut, gulmohar, yellow bell, guava and small clusterfig trees in the vicinity, it was refreshing to witness the flutter of these birds each sharing as well as demarcating its niche, among sparse greenery and crowded housing areas.

Choice of haunt

The coconut trunk was the target of woodpeckers, every morning. The baretreetop had coppersmith barbets bobbing their heads after an insect catch, often harassed by crows and bulbuls. These barbets made a quick flight to the neighbouring fig tree and after a mouthful flew back to the leafless top niche. A pair of koel too, enjoyed its space among the figs.

The noisiest in the batch were the tailor birds, quite contrary to their teeny size. Even a slight movement for a closer look through the window startle them and they took off immediately.

The Jacobin cuckoo was a neat surprise, perched on the fig tree one morning. Allegedly, their visit brings rain and surprisingly, there was a brief shower in Chennai the next day.

Sunbirds regularly visited the yellow bells, not for pollination but for nectar theft. The white-browed wagtails raised a family after co-sharing the pigeon feed. A parakeet chick gradually matured in a concrete hole.

Sometimes, black kites circled above. An egret flock crossed over, whistling ducks flew past and few solitary pelicans showcased wheeling in the evening sky…

Beauty and biodiversity lie in the eyes of the beholder.