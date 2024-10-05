GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thailand rushes to rescue elephants, animals from flash floods

The elephant is Thailand’s national animal; traditionally, they have been used as work animals but these days they are endangered

Published - October 05, 2024 09:56 am IST

Reuters
Elephants are seen in a flooded area at Chiang Mai-based Elephant Nature Park, in Thailand’s northern Chiang Mai province, October 4, 2024.

| Photo Credit: Reuters

Authorities and conservationists are rushing to rescue elephants, pigs and buffaloes from flash flooding in Thailand’s northern Chiang Mai province, a senior official said on Friday.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said 117 elephants had been saved but nine more needed help.

“An operation is underway,” he told reporters.

One village that pigs and buffaloes had been moved to earlier was now completed flooded, conservationist Saengduan Chailert said.

“We don’t know how many elephants will survive, we are going back to help them,” she said.

A herd of elephants were seen running through water, trumpeting loudly in a video posted on social media by Saengduan, founder of the Chiang Mai-based Elephant Nature Park.

One ran slower than the herd because she was blind in both eyes, Saengduan said.

The elephant is Thailand’s national animal. Traditionally, they have been used as work animals but these days are endangered. The beasts have been popular with tourists but increasing awareness of their treatment has seen more go to sanctuaries

Thailand’s northern region has been hit with heavy flooding since August that has killed 49 people and displaced thousands of households.

