Supreme Court asks government to respond to plea to ban ART in livestock

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the government to respond to a plea to ban Artificial Reproduction Technique (ART), including Artificial Insemination (AI), used on livestock and other animals.
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde issued notice to the government, the Animal Husbandry Department, the Animal Welfare Board of India, and the National Biodiversity Authority
The petition was filed by Madurai resident Dr. S. Venkatesh.
The petition said ART performed on livestock/animals without any proven biomedical need was cruel, illegal, mala fide, and contrary to the established principles of law. It said invasive techniques were used on animals which were not even anaesthetised to the pain but merely restrained physically.
“Reproduction is a basic natural and biological need as well as urge of all living beings... No authority can arbitrarily trample or destroy the rights or needs of any living being including animals by means of policy or practice, which in itself against nature and natural principles,” the petition said.
Bypassing and preventing natural mating, and artificially reproducing as a principle/policy is by itself cruel, not to mention the cruelty or pain inflicted by the artificial process and the methods of reproduction in animals, it said.
The petition said ART is violative of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the Biological Diversity Act, the Environment (Protection) Act, and several Articles of the Constitution.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath