Sunday Quiz | Oceans, seas and lakes

1. This is the deepest hypersaline lake in the world. It is well below sea level; hence there is no outlet for water and the only way water leaves is evaporation. This means that with every single day more salt gets left behind leading to its water becoming 9.6 times saltier than the water in the ocean. As a result, no plants or animals can flourish here, which led to its name. It is sinking so fast scientists believe it will soon disappear. What is the name of this lake?