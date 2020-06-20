Sunday Quiz | Oceans, seas and lakes
If there is magic on this planet, it is contained in water: Loren Eiseley
1. Since 2005, June 21 has been celebrated by a certain field of researchers with the support of the United Nations. This branch of science deals with the measurement and description of the physical features of water bodies such as oceans, seas, lakes and rivers, as well as the prediction of their change over time. What is the term given to this field which comes from the Greek words for ‘water’ and ‘to write’?
1. Antipodes are points on the Earth’s surface which are diametrically opposite each other. They would be the extreme ends of a straight line through the Earth’s centre. There is one entity that is so large that at one point it is its own antipode. If you were to tunnel directly under the point you would still come out in the same entity. What huge entity is this?
1. This is the deepest hypersaline lake in the world. It is well below sea level; hence there is no outlet for water and the only way water leaves is evaporation. This means that with every single day more salt gets left behind leading to its water becoming 9.6 times saltier than the water in the ocean. As a result, no plants or animals can flourish here, which led to its name. It is sinking so fast scientists believe it will soon disappear. What is the name of this lake?
1. The name of this sea lying between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan means ‘Sea of Islands’, which used to refer to over a thousand islands that used to be in the sea. It used to be the fourth largest lake in the world but has been shrinking since the 1960s after the rivers that used to feed it were diverted by Russian irrigation projects. By 2014, the lake had almost completely dried up leaving behind a giant ship graveyard where camels walk around rotting remains of fishing vessels. Which sea is this that has become a desert?
1. The Sargasso Sea has a strange and unique distinction. It has no land boundaries and is surrounded further by more water on all sides. It is distinctive for its deep blue colour and exceptional clarity which sets it apart from the water surrounding it. Inside which water body is the Sargasso Sea, whose boundaries are the Gulf Stream and three other currents?
1. At one point in time, the city of Tenochtitlán was the largest in the American continent. It was built on an artificial island in the middle of Lake Texcoco. It contained huge pyramids, floating gardens, aqueducts, and was connected to the shore by three causeways. It was eventually destroyed by the Spanish in 1521. Which great civilisation built this city on the lake?
1. Lake Chagan in Kazakhstan is an artificial lake which was created on January 15, 1965, as part of an experiment by the Soviet Union. This 350 million cubic feet lake was initially a dry bed but the experiment, followed by filling in by the Irtysh River, made it into a lake. Locally known as The Atomic Lake, what experiment created this lake?
1. Lake Titicaca is the highest navigable lake in the world and the largest lake in South America. Found in the Andes, it is on the border of Bolivia and Peru. Humans have been living on the lake from before the Inca civilisation and till today the Uru people consider themselves owners of the lake and its water. They live on what they call ‘Balsas’, which can house up to 10 families. What are Balsas, which are made from the reeds of a giant bulrush plant?
1. This city has the third highest number of skyscrapers in North America and is referred to as the birthplace of the skyscraper. Skyscrapers in the downtown area are air-conditioned through frigid water pumped from the bottom of the nearby Lake Ontario. This is known as Deep Water Source Cooling and reduces electricity costs by 75%. In which city would you feel DWSC at work inside the skyscrapers?
1. The Rotomairewhenua (a.k.a Blue Lake) is in a national park in New Zealand. It is fed by underground seepage from another nearby lake. This unique refilling system filters out all the particles in the water leading to the lake having a characteristic that reveals the natural blue-violet colour of water. What is special about this lake which makes it one of the most beautiful in the world?