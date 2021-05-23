Sunday quiz: on scientific names of animals

1. ‘Monas lens’, a unicellular organism just 3 micrometres in size, was described in 1773. For a long time, it was poorly understood as it could not be observed with the human eye. In 1991, scientists were finally able to use optical imaging technology to study it. With a better description now available, a new genus name was given. If the updated genus was a reference to the technology used, and the fact that they might have used Kodak equipment, what is the new name of this organism?